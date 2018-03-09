Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11.60 Released

- Username and password are no longer required in live boot
- Help documentation moved offline to on disk.
- AMD Installer fixed
- Realtek wireless dropping signal fixed
- Sound output issue fixed, sound output device was being switched upon reboot
- Improved performance on the Z14 and IBM LinuxONE support elements
Along with those fixes we also have many security and application updates.
kernel 4.13.0-36
Chromium Browser 64
LibreOffice 6.0
Ice 5.2.8
All security updates until 3/6/2018
If you would like to support the Black Lab Linux project you can purchase Black Lab Enterprise Desktop from our website:
http://www.blacklablinux.org/p/pre-installed-systems.html
You can download Black Lab Enterprise Desktop here as well
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/releases/116/bled-1160-x64.iso
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/releases/116/bled-1160-x64.iso.md5
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/releases/116/bled-1160-x64.iso.sha256