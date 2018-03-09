Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11.60 Released

Use of Non-Free Software

The goal of the Black Lab Linux project is to provide software that fits within the guidelines of free and opensource software. We also are a consumer distribution and realize that convenience and support of all different devices and codecs are necessary. So with that we do provide software that is not governed by a free and open source license in our repositories and as part of the main distribution. So what does this mean exactly? It means that software and hardware vendors do provide us with precompiled object code or blobs vs making their source code available. While this does not introduce any kind of legal or system stability risk to the users. Those who request to live life by adhering to the Free Software Foundations policies will not be happy using Black Lab Linux. We believe users should be able to use their computer or devices any way that they wish too. This means running programs to watch videos, music and consuming ebooks in any format that they wish.